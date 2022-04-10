John Pettigrew Acquires 12 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($16.17) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($194.05).

On Monday, March 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £154.98 ($203.25).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,038.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 863.36 ($11.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.47). The company has a market cap of £44.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.64) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.92).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

