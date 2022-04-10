JMP Securities Trims MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price to $13.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKTW. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of MKTW opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.