JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 157 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $18,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 218,291 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,544,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 426,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

