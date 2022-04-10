JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. 960,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,094. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $138.75. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

