JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $5,769,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $150.12. The stock had a trading volume of 325,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,093. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,109. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.