Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($38.46) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on JEN. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.21 ($39.80).

Shares of JEN opened at €23.92 ($26.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 12 month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

