JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.15. 14,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 914,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Specifically, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,935,024 shares of company stock worth $42,401,949 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

