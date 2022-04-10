JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 149,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

NYSE JELD opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.