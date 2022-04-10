Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 5,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BPMC opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,106,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.