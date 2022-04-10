Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

