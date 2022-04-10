Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Randstad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RANJY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. Randstad has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

