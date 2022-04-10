Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.39 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

