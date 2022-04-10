Jeanette Sellers Sells 294 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NCNO opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.