Jeanette Sellers Sells 294 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NCNO opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

