Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 11,012.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

