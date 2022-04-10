Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 325 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $142.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

