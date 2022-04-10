Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after buying an additional 220,250 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $26.49 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

