Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after purchasing an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 588,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

