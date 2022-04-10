Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.62 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

