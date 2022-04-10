Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

