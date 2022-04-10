Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,301.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 357,725 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 646,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 362,361 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

