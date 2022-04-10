Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $42.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

