Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $207.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

