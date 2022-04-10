Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

