Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 67,071 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 361.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,441,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $7,526,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,291,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.