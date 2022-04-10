Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.