Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $32.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after buying an additional 76,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

