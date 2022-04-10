Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVN. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 202.63. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.15.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

