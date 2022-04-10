ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ITT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

