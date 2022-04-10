Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Iteris stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,775 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

