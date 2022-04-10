iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,348. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.