iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,547,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,938,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.