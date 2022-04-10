iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 191,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

