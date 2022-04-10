iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. 21,937,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,376,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

