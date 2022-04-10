iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

IXN stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 183,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

