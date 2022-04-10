iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

