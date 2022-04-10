iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,896. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

