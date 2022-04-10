iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $154.35

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.35, but opened at $149.00. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $147.39, with a volume of 4,423 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

