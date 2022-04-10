Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.