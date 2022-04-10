Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.
Shares of IOVA opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
