ION (ION) Price Hits $5,210.24 on Exchanges

ION (ION) traded up 7,706,141.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,210.24 or 0.12214750 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 27,432,147.5% against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $72.02 billion and approximately $261,195.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00196112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00386928 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,723,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,823,724 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

