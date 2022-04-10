Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

About Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

