Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.10

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 6793941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.