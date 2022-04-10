Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.10

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 6793941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

