Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 2,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBBQ. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,362,000.

