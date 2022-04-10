Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.55

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.55 and traded as low as $75.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 45,193 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.