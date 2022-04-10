Inverse Finance Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and $4.33 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for $277.97 or 0.00650961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00262897 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

