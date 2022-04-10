International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

IP opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

