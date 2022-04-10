International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $96.60 Average PT from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.60.

ICAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.30 ($2.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

