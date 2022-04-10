International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $691.91

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBTGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.91 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.11). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.98), with a volume of 252,413 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 643.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 691.65. The firm has a market cap of £280.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,668.85). Also, insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £15,825 ($20,754.10). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,500 over the last 90 days.

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

