International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $691.91

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.91 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.11). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.98), with a volume of 252,413 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 643.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 691.65. The firm has a market cap of £280.27 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,668.85). Also, insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £15,825 ($20,754.10). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,500 over the last 90 days.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

