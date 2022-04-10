Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFS shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:IFS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

