Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $321,360.32 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

