Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $560,520.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

