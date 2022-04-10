Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $560,520.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
